Video link
Headline link
Crime

Brantford police charge 3 people in drug trafficking investigation

By Diana Weeks Global News
Posted January 5, 2022 3:33 pm
A Brantford drug trafficking investigation led to charges against three people. View image in full screen
A Brantford drug trafficking investigation led to charges against three people. Brantford Police Service

Three people are facing various drug- and weapons-related charges following a Brantford police drug trafficking investigation.

On Tuesday, police executed a search warrant at a motel on Colborne Street.

Officers seized the following:

  • a loaded, single-shot shotgun with ammunition
  • two grams of suspected fentanyl, with an estimated street value of $800
  • Canadian currency and other offence-related property.

Joel Richard Clelland, 30, Kyle Dalton Grummett, 26, and Jennifer Ann Raisa Mychailenko, 33, all from Brantford, face numerous charges.

All three of the accused are being held for bail.

Driver charged after wrong-way collision on Hamilton's Claremont access

Anyone with information on any other drug-related activities is asked to contact the street crime unit of the Brantford Police Service at 519-756-0113 ext. 2286.

Anonymous information can be provided to Brant-Brantford Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477.

Alternatively, a web tip may be submitted online.

