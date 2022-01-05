COVID-19: Some Guelph residents eligible to drop into a vaccine clinic for a shot

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph’s public health unit says it is updating its COVID-19 vaccination program to allow some residents to drop into a vaccine clinic for a shot.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health made the announcement on Wednesday after receiving additional information from the province.

Those eligible to drop into a local vaccination must meet the following criteria:

Children aged five to 11 for a first or second dose

Residents 12-plus for a first or second dose

Adults aged 68 and older for a booster dose

School staff and teachers for a booster dose

Child-care educators and staff (including unlicensed care providers) for a booster dose

Everyone else between the ages of 18 and 67 must book an appointment to receive a booster dose, either online or by calling 1-844-780-0202.

Public health also said the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine supply is currently limited.

Those vaccines are being reserved for individuals under the age of 30 until further notice. Anyone over the age of 30 will be provided with the Moderna vaccine.

Mixing COVID-19 vaccines is safe and effective, public health said, adding that no one should avoid getting a booster dose because they want to select a particular vaccine.

More information about drop-ins can be found on public health’s website.

