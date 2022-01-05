SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: Some Guelph residents eligible to drop into a vaccine clinic for a shot

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted January 5, 2022 2:40 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario business struggling to survive amid COVID restrictions' Ontario business struggling to survive amid COVID restrictions
Life has changed yet again for residents of Ontario, with nearly 15 million people waking up on Wednesday to another round of restrictions and closures due to COVID-19.

Guelph’s public health unit says it is updating its COVID-19 vaccination program to allow some residents to drop into a vaccine clinic for a shot.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health made the announcement on Wednesday after receiving additional information from the province.

Read more: Canada sending 140M rapid COVID-19 tests to provinces, territories in January

Those eligible to drop into a local vaccination must meet the following criteria:

  • Children aged five to 11 for a first or second dose
  • Residents 12-plus for a first or second dose
  • Adults aged 68 and older for a booster dose
  • School staff and teachers for a booster dose
  • Child-care educators and staff (including unlicensed care providers) for a booster dose

Everyone else between the ages of 18 and 67 must book an appointment to receive a booster dose, either online or by calling 1-844-780-0202.

Public health also said the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine supply is currently limited.

Read more: Ontario businesses want more government support amid latest COVID shutdown

Those vaccines are being reserved for individuals under the age of 30 until further notice. Anyone over the age of 30 will be provided with the Moderna vaccine.

Mixing COVID-19 vaccines is safe and effective, public health said, adding that no one should avoid getting a booster dose because they want to select a particular vaccine.

More information about drop-ins can be found on public health’s website.

