Consumer

Edmonton homeowners can expect 2022 property assessment notices later than usual

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted January 5, 2022 3:27 pm
Click to play video: 'Edmonton mayor on property tax break for businesses and steady rate for homeowners' Edmonton mayor on property tax break for businesses and steady rate for homeowners
WATCH (April 29, 2020): Edmonton mayor Don Iveson and interim city manager Adam Laughlin hold a news conference to discuss the the 2020 property taxes rates for both businesses and homeowners. – Apr 29, 2020

Edmonton 2022 property assessment notices will be mailed out later than previous years. This year, they’ll be sent out Jan. 14.

Previously, the notices were mailed in the first week of January — and in February 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city made the 2022 change “to ensure assessment information doesn’t get lost in the busy post-holiday period.”

Read more: 2020 assessments in the mail; what Edmonton property owners need to know

Assessments include information about a property’s value, which helps determine how much each owner pays in property taxes for the year.

“Our assessment values are based on a property’s market value as of July 1, 2021,” explained Cate Watt, branch manager of assessment and taxation with the city.

“We encourage all property owners to review their assessment values and contact us if they have any questions or concerns.”

Read more: Edmonton budget with 1.9% tax increase approved by council

Edmonton city council approved the 2022 budget in December.

Property tax notices will be mailed to property owners in May, as usual.

Assessment information will also be posted to the myproperty.edmonton.ca website on Jan. 14.

