Money

2020 assessments in the mail; what Edmonton property owners need to know

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted January 2, 2020 2:02 pm
Majority of Edmonton property owners will see decrease in value when 2019 assessments arrive
Jan. 2, 2019: Just how much do you think your home is worth? The answer is in the mail. Property assessments are being sent out by the city this week. Vinesh Pratap has more on what it all means for your property tax bill.

More than 400,000 property assessment notices for Edmontonians are in the mail.

READ MORE: Council settles on 2.6% Edmonton property tax increase for next 4 years

Once Edmonton property owners receive their notices, they should check the accuracy by:

  • Review the details
  • Look at what makes up the assessed value of your property
  • Compare your property’s value to similar properties in the neighbourhood

Assessments reflect the city’s estimate of the property’s market value — the amount that a property would have sold for in the open market — as of July 1, 2019.

“It’s a step in determining residents’ fair share of municipal property taxes and provincial education taxes for the current year,” the city said in a news release on Thursday.

READ MORE: City council passes revised budget, Edmonton homeowners will see 2.08% property tax increase

The value of all assessed properties in Edmonton is $195 billion — $135 billion for 379,651 residential properties and $60 billion for 28,153 non-residential properties.

This year saw an overall assessment decrease of 0.1 per cent compared to 2019.

Anyone with questions about their assessment notice can call 311 or visit edmonton.ca/assessment for more information, including property-specific details, a neighbourhood map and estimator.

Actual property tax bills will be mailed out to owners in May.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
City of EdmontonProperty TaxesEdmonton taxesEdmonton property taxproperty valueProperty Assessmentsedmonton budget 2020edmonton taxes 2020
