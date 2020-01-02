2020 assessments in the mail; what Edmonton property owners need to know

Send this page to someone via email

More than 400,000 property assessment notices for Edmontonians are in the mail.

Once Edmonton property owners receive their notices, they should check the accuracy by:

Review the details

Look at what makes up the assessed value of your property

Compare your property’s value to similar properties in the neighbourhood

Assessments reflect the city’s estimate of the property’s market value — the amount that a property would have sold for in the open market — as of July 1, 2019.

“It’s a step in determining residents’ fair share of municipal property taxes and provincial education taxes for the current year,” the city said in a news release on Thursday.

The value of all assessed properties in Edmonton is $195 billion — $135 billion for 379,651 residential properties and $60 billion for 28,153 non-residential properties.

Story continues below advertisement

This year saw an overall assessment decrease of 0.1 per cent compared to 2019.

Anyone with questions about their assessment notice can call 311 or visit edmonton.ca/assessment for more information, including property-specific details, a neighbourhood map and estimator.

Actual property tax bills will be mailed out to owners in May.