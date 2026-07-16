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IBC estimates $230M in insured damage claimed from Edmonton storms

By Gates Guarin & Karen Bartko Global News
Posted July 16, 2026 7:59 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Estimated $230 million in insured damage claimed from Edmonton storms'
Estimated $230 million in insured damage claimed from Edmonton storms
WATCH: The Insurance Bureau of Canada says two storms have resulted in almost a quarter billion dollars' worth of insured damage in Edmonton and the surrounding communities.
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The Insurance Bureau of Canada says two storms have resulted in almost a quarter billion dollars’ worth of insured damage in Edmonton and the surrounding communities.

Rob de Pruis says the majority of those claims from storms at the end of May and beginning of June came from homes.

“There were also some claims for businesses and vehicles, because many businesses and particularly the vehicles were impacted by flood as well,” de Pruis said.

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“So these were pretty significant events that impacted Edmontonians.”

Click to play video: 'North Edmonton homeowner’s basement floods for 3rd time in 4 weeks'
North Edmonton homeowner’s basement floods for 3rd time in 4 weeks
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Claims and data are still being gathered from more recent storms that hit in mid-July, meaning the number will increase.

The storms are a reminder for homeowners and renters to double-check their policies, as the insurance bureau noted coverage for damage from events like overland flooding and sewer backups is extra on top of most standard home insurance.

Gates Guarin has the more details in the video at the top of this story.

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