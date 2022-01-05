SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Video link
Headline link
Canada

COVID-19: Quebec reports 39 deaths as hospitalizations climb to 1,750

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted January 5, 2022 11:52 am
Quebec is reporting 39 deaths linked to  COVID-19 on Wednesday and 158 more people admitted to hospital, for a total of 1,750.

This is the province’s highest daily death toll since February 2021.

Quebec reported an additional 14,486 new infections on Wednesday, for a total of 115,626 active cases.

Health officials say six more people were admitted to intensive care in the last 24 hours for a total of 191.

The province said its testing positivity rate is at 28.1 per cent. There are currently 1,285 active outbreaks in the province.

The COVID-19 death toll in the province stands at 11,820.

