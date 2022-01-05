Frontenac OPP seek missing man

Send this page to someone via email

Frontenac OPP are asking for the public’s assistance in finding 19-year-old Matthew Pederson.

Pederson was last seen on Jan. 4 at about 11:30 p.m. in Verona, north of Kingston.

Police say that Pederson’s family is concerned for his wellbeing.

He’s described as being white, about five feet four inches and 100 lbs, and was last seen wearing a grey winter jacket, black boots and possibly sweatpants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Frontenac OPP.

