Canada

Frontenac OPP seek missing man

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted January 5, 2022 10:21 am
Matthew Pederson was last seen on Jan. 4. View image in full screen
Matthew Pederson was last seen on Jan. 4. OPP

Frontenac OPP are asking for the public’s assistance in finding 19-year-old Matthew Pederson.

Pederson was last seen on Jan. 4 at about 11:30 p.m. in Verona, north of Kingston.

Police say that Pederson’s family is concerned for his wellbeing.

He’s described as being white, about five feet four inches and 100 lbs, and was last seen wearing a grey winter jacket, black boots and possibly sweatpants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Frontenac OPP.

