Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

SIU to investigate police use of ‘anti-riot weapon’ in Napanee

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted January 4, 2022 11:23 am
The province's police watch dog is investigating an incident in Greater Napanee on Monday morning. View image in full screen
The province's police watch dog is investigating an incident in Greater Napanee on Monday morning. Global News

Ontario’s Special Investigation Unit (SIU) is investigating an incident in Napanee in which an “anti-riot weapon” was fired by police toward a 58-year-old man on Monday morning.

The SIU says that Greater Napanee OPP received a call regarding a man in distress near Highway 41 and County Rd. 14 in the Township of Stone Mills.

Read more: SIU investigation clears 2 Kingston Police officers in June arrest

When officers arrived at the home, the man came out carrying a firearm, and an officer fired his Anti-Riot Weapon Enfield (ARWEN). A police dog then subdued the man, who was not seriously injured.

Trending Stories

The SIU says police apprehended the man under the Mental Health Act and was then taken to hospital.

The SIU says its mandate was invoked because an ARWEN was discharged, which is considered a firearm “that is capable of causing serious bodily injury or death to a person.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'SIU investigating death near Bobcaygeon after CKL OPP officer discharges firearm' SIU investigating death near Bobcaygeon after CKL OPP officer discharges firearm
SIU investigating death near Bobcaygeon after CKL OPP officer discharges firearm – Nov 25, 2021
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagGlobal News tagOPP tagOntario Provincial Police tagSIU tagSpecial Investigations Unit tagFirearm tagGreater Napanee tagdischarged tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers