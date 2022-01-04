SIU to investigate police use of ‘anti-riot weapon’ in Napanee

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s Special Investigation Unit (SIU) is investigating an incident in Napanee in which an “anti-riot weapon” was fired by police toward a 58-year-old man on Monday morning.

The SIU says that Greater Napanee OPP received a call regarding a man in distress near Highway 41 and County Rd. 14 in the Township of Stone Mills.

When officers arrived at the home, the man came out carrying a firearm, and an officer fired his Anti-Riot Weapon Enfield (ARWEN). A police dog then subdued the man, who was not seriously injured.

The SIU says police apprehended the man under the Mental Health Act and was then taken to hospital.

The SIU says its mandate was invoked because an ARWEN was discharged, which is considered a firearm “that is capable of causing serious bodily injury or death to a person.”

