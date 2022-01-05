Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Extreme cold warning blankets Saskatchewan

By David Giles Global News
Posted January 5, 2022 9:01 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook Wednesday, Jan. 5' Saskatoon morning weather outlook Wednesday, Jan. 5
WATCH: Chantal Wagner with what you need to know in your cold and frigid Wednesday morning SkyTracker forecast.

Most of Saskatchewan is under an extreme cold warning to start Wednesday.

Environment Canada says the latest cold snap is due to a ridge of high pressure that is building over the Prairies.

Cold, arctic air is flooding the province and wind chill values of between -40 and -50 are expected.

Read more: Cold weather continues to impact Saskatchewan businesses, vulnerable populations

The extreme cold wind chill values are expected to persist into Friday morning for most regions of the province.

Trending Stories

Frostbite can occur in less than 10 minutes at these values.

Anyone heading outside should dress warmly and in layers and ensure the outer layer is wind resistant.

Story continues below advertisement

People working outside should take regular breaks to warm up.

Cold-related symptoms include shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour changes in fingers and toes.

Emergency supplies, such as extra blankets and jumper cables, should be kept in vehicles.

Download the SkyTracker weather app for the latest conditions and warnings.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Environment Canada tagSaskatoon Weather tagSaskatchewan Weather tagRegina weather tagCold Weather tagWind Chill tagExtreme Cold Warning tagExtreme cold weather tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers