Extreme cold warning blankets Saskatchewan

Most of Saskatchewan is under an extreme cold warning to start Wednesday.

Environment Canada says the latest cold snap is due to a ridge of high pressure that is building over the Prairies.

Cold, arctic air is flooding the province and wind chill values of between -40 and -50 are expected.

The extreme cold wind chill values are expected to persist into Friday morning for most regions of the province.

Frostbite can occur in less than 10 minutes at these values.

Anyone heading outside should dress warmly and in layers and ensure the outer layer is wind resistant.

People working outside should take regular breaks to warm up.

Cold-related symptoms include shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour changes in fingers and toes.

Emergency supplies, such as extra blankets and jumper cables, should be kept in vehicles.

