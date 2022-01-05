Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Toronto Zoo closes temporarily to protect animals, ensure staffing amid Omicron wave

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 5, 2022 8:07 am
Click to play video: 'New round of COVID restrictions begin on Wednesday in Ontario' New round of COVID restrictions begin on Wednesday in Ontario
WATCH ABOVE: New round of COVID restrictions begin on Wednesday in Ontario. Morganne Campbell has more.

TORONTO –The Toronto Zoo is closing temporarily starting today as stricter public health measures meant to curb the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant of COVID-19 take effect in Ontario.

While its outdoor portion could remain open under the new rules, the zoo says it is choosing to close to protect the health of staff, patrons and animals _ particularly those vulnerable to COVID-19.

The organization says it wants to ensure critical staffing levels for animal care and infrastructure maintenance.

Trending Stories

Read more: Toronto Zoo to implement proof of COVID-19 vaccination for all patrons starting Oct. 25

It says the temporary closure will allow it to redeploy and train employees for these key roles should COVID-19 cause staffing shortages.

Zoo staff will remain on site throughout the closure to care for the animals.

Story continues below advertisement

The zoo says the closure will last until at least Jan. 27, and those who have already purchased tickets can use them afterwards or request a refund.

 

© 2022 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagCOVID tagcovid-19 news tagcovid-19 canada tagCanada Coronavirus tagAnimals tagZoo tagToronto Zoo tagToronto Covid tagToronto animals tagZoo toronto tagToronto Zoo closed tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers