Rare winter storm watch issued for B.C.’s South Coast, could bring region to a ‘standstill’

Send this page to someone via email

Parts of B.C. will get hit with another blast of winter weather Wednesday.

A winter storm watch has been issued for Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, the Southern Gulf Islands, Howe Sound, the Sunshine Coast, Greater Victoria and inland and east Vancouver Island.

These areas can expect to get hit with snow Wednesday night and into Thursday, making for a messy Thursday morning commute.

Depending on the location, areas could get between 10 and 20 cm before the snow tapers off midday Thursday.

In addition, there is a risk of freezing rain for the Fraser Valley.

Rare Winter Storm Watch has potential of bringing region to a stand still early Thurs. A 'snow day' if school was in. Snow will be heavy & widespread Wed. night thru early Thurs. am. Tough for roads crews to keep up. Also, dangerous in the Fr.Valley with a risk of freezing rain. pic.twitter.com/Vl92lYVtAT — Kristi Gordon (@KGordonGlobalBC) January 5, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

Global BC meteorologist Kristi Gordon said a winter storm watch is rare for the South Coast of the province and she can’t remember this region ever having a winter storm watch before.

“This snowstorm has the potential of bringing the region to a standstill early Thursday morning,” Gordon said. “If school was in we’d likely have many schools call it a ‘snow day’.”

Gordon explained there are two key reasons why the snowstorm could significantly impact the region.

“First, the snowfall rates overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning will be very high,” she said. “Rapidly accumulating snow will make it difficult for crews to keep up. Secondly, the snowfall will be widespread, affecting the entire Lower Mainland through the morning hours on Thursday.”

Gordon added the risk of freezing rain in the Fraser Valley is another “big concern.”

“The combo of freezing rain and snow can be very dangerous on the roads,” she said.

Drivers and commuters should prepare for their journeys to take extra time to reach their destinations and to pack for the weather.

0:50 Dash cam captures some questionable Vancouver driving in snowy conditions Dash cam captures some questionable Vancouver driving in snowy conditions

Meanwhile, mountain passes will also receive heavy snowfall, including the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt and Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass.

Story continues below advertisement

These areas could receive up to 25 cm by midday Thursday, according to Environment Canada.

Other parts of the province should prepare for extremely cold temperatures.

B.C.’s Dease Lake, Cassiar Mountains, Dease Lake, Elk Valley, Fort Nelson, Haines Road – Haines Junction to Pleasant Camp, McGregor, Muncho Lake Park – Stone Mountain Park, South Klondike Highway – Carcross to White Pass, Stuart – Nechako, Watson Lake, Williston and Yoho Park – Kootenay Park should all be prepared for bitterly cold weather, according to Environment Canada.

These areas are expected to experience wind chill values of minus 40 to minus 50, depending on the region.

Environment Canada said there will be little relief during daylight hours due to the persistent winds.

“This cold airmass will remain in place through the end of this week. However, winds will become lighter after Wednesday morning, and therefore, wind chill could possibly become less extreme then,” the organization said on its website.