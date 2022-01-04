Vernon RCMP investigate New Year’s Eve explosion

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Vernon say they’re investigating an explosion on New Year’s Eve that may have been deliberately set.

According to police, the explosion happened around 6:15 p.m. Dec. 31 at a residence along the 3700 block of 24th Avenue.

Police and members from Vernon Fire Rescue Services rushed to the scene, where a small fire was discovered near the outside wall of the residential building.

“Occupants of the building managed to extinguish the fire and prevent its spread prior to the arrival of emergency responders,” Vernon RCMP said in a press release.

“No injuries were reported and the exterior of the building sustained a small amount of damage as a result of the fire.”

RCMP say the fire’s cause is undetermined, but that preliminary findings suggest it may have been deliberately set, resulting in an arson investigation.

Anyone who witnessed thes incident, or has information that may assist police, is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171.

