Vernon RCMP investigate drive-by shooting on weekend

An overnight shooting in Vernon during the weekend is being investigated by police.

RCMP say the incident happened early Sunday, around 2 a.m., and that multiple shots had been fired at a home along the 3700 block of 24th Avenue.

Located in a residential neighbourhood, the home was struck numerous times by bullets, with several officers converging on the scene.

“The responding officers located several bullet casings on the ground outside the residence,” said RCMP Const. Chris Terleski.

“Police did not locate anyone injured in the shooting and initial findings from the investigation suggest this incident was not random and was a targeted attack.”

The detachment’s serious crimes unit is now conducting the investigation, and anyone who witnessed the event, or any suspicious activity in the area at the time of the shooting, is asked to please contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171.

