Toronto public library to temporarily close 44 branches due to COVID-related staffing shortages

The Toronto Public Library says it will temporarily close 44 branches due to COVID-19 related staffing shortages.

The library says the closures will take effect next Monday, and staff from those branches will be reassigned to locations that are still open.

It says 52 of the library’s biggest and most-used branches will stay in operation.

The library says the active branches will still be limited to 50 per cent capacity, and other COVID-19 measures such as mandatory masking remain in place.

It says some in-person services have been limited or modified to ensure the safety of staff and patrons.

Other services, including the Bookmobile and home library services, will continue at their present service levels.