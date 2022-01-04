Menu

Health

Prince Edward Island extends restrictions and delays reopening schools to Jan. 17

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 4, 2022 2:06 pm
Click to play video: 'Health experts say provinces neglecting key advice to control COVID-19 spreading in schools' Health experts say provinces neglecting key advice to control COVID-19 spreading in schools
As some provinces take measures to control the spread of Omicron in schools, critics say advice that's been given throughout the pandemic is being ignored. Jamie Mauracher explains.

The government of Prince Edward Island is extending public health measures, including online learning in schools, until at least Jan. 17.

Chief medical officer of health Dr. Heather Morrison says the measures are needed to deal with the rise in COVID-19 cases caused by the Omicron variant.

Read more: More evidence Omicron variant causes milder symptoms, WHO says

There are 198 new cases of COVID-19 on the Island today, increasing the number of active cases to 1,159.

Three people are hospitalized including one person in intensive care.

Trending Stories

Personal gatherings remain limited to 10 people, while restrictions on gyms and in-restaurant dining will also remain in place until Jan. 17.

Education Minister Natalie Jamieson says 175 new HEPA filters have been purchased for schools, and students will be required to wear masks when classes resume.

Click to play video: 'Mental health of kids deteriorates as pandemic rages on' Mental health of kids deteriorates as pandemic rages on
Mental health of kids deteriorates as pandemic rages on – Dec 16, 2021

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 4, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCOVID-19 School tagDr. Heather Morrison tagPEI COVID-19 tagPrince Edward Island COVID-19 tagCOVID-19 PEI tagPEI COVID-19 schools tag

