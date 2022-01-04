Prince Edward Island extends restrictions and delays reopening schools to Jan. 17

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The government of Prince Edward Island is extending public health measures, including online learning in schools, until at least Jan. 17.

Chief medical officer of health Dr. Heather Morrison says the measures are needed to deal with the rise in COVID-19 cases caused by the Omicron variant.

There are 198 new cases of COVID-19 on the Island today, increasing the number of active cases to 1,159.

Three people are hospitalized including one person in intensive care.

Personal gatherings remain limited to 10 people, while restrictions on gyms and in-restaurant dining will also remain in place until Jan. 17.

Story continues below advertisement

Education Minister Natalie Jamieson says 175 new HEPA filters have been purchased for schools, and students will be required to wear masks when classes resume.

4:49 Mental health of kids deteriorates as pandemic rages on Mental health of kids deteriorates as pandemic rages on – Dec 16, 2021

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 4, 2022.