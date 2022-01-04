University of Waterloo pushes back potential return for in-person learning

Send this page to someone via email

The University of Waterloo has been forced to extend the date for remote learning for several days after Monday’s move by the province to push Ontario back into a modified version of Step Two of Roadmap to Reopen.

Late last year, the school announced that students would begin the second semester mostly using computers instead of classrooms to learn.

This was supposed to last until Jan. 24 but has now been extended until at least Jan. 27.

“To align with the government direction, we will extend these arrangements until January 27,” a letter directed to students from the school’s senior leaders read.

“The government changes also mean that recreation facilities are now closed and food services on campus will be take-out only.”

The school says it is still hoping for a return to in-person learning as soon as possible.

“This means you must have supplied your proof of vaccination to enrol in any course that may have an in-person component this term,” the letter read.

The move puts the school to being closer in alignment with the area’s two other major post-secondary institutions. Last month both Wilfrid Laurier University and Conestoga College announced they would stick to mostly remote learning until the end of January.