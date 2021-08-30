Waterloo profs sign letter opposing school’s COVID-19 mandate

The University of Waterloo says it is aware of an open letter signed by three faculty members among dozens of others in protest of the school’s COVID-related mandates.

The letter itself is signed by Michael Palmer (chemistry), Edward Vrscay (applied mathematics) and Richard Mann (computer science) as well as more than 40 other parents, students and staff members, including those working in the student success office and planning.

The letter disputes the rationale for vaccination as well as whether the school is violating charter rights in making the decision.

The school says it respects the freedom of expression for members of its community.

“Academic freedom comes with responsibilities to base research on an honest search for truth, to meet ethical and professional standards, and to not misrepresent expertise,” the school said in a statement.

“We do not, however, agree with their representation of the science of COVID vaccinations or the legal framework arguments made in the open letter. “

Waterloo says it will continue to base its response to the COVID-19 pandemic on information provided by public health officials.

“There is now overwhelming evidence that vaccines are safe and that they will protect individuals from the worst of COVID-19,” the school’s response continued.

“We know that ensuring high rates of vaccination remains the most important way we can protect public health during the pandemic and reduce the spread of COVID-19.”

Those who have signed the letter represent a tiny percentage of those connected to the school, as it currently has more than 42,000 students, 1,380 faculty and 2,600 staff members.

In recent weeks, the school announced that students or those employed by the school had to be vaccinated or get tested for COVID-19 before they would be allowed to set foot on campus.

The University’s proof of vaccinations system launched Friday, and by Saturday, the school said more than 12,000 people had responded, with 97 per cent saying they are fully vaccinated with the other three per cent saying they were partially vaccinated.

