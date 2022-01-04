Menu

Global News Morning Calgary
January 4 2022 10:16am
05:14

Masks and kids: which ones are most effective against Omicron?

Infectious disease specialist Dr. Craig Jenne joins Global News Morning Calgary to discuss mask recommendations for kids as they head back to school.

