Police seeking information after man’s body found in Richmond Hill

York Regional Police say they are looking to talk to witnesses and gather more information after a man’s body was found in Richmond Hill on New Year’s Eve.

Police said officers got a call about a body in the area of Gormley Court at around 12:40 p.m. on Dec. 31.

When officers arrived they found a man, identified as 35-year-old Walid Saraj of Whitchurch-Stouffville, dead on scene.

Through a post-mortem examination, the cause of death was the result of gunshot wounds, police said.

“Investigators have been working to track Mr. SARAJ’s movements between December 27 and December 31, 2021,” investigators said. “They are now asking anyone who saw or spoke with the victim or has information on his whereabouts during that time frame to please contact police.”

A photo of Saraj, provided by the family, has been released in hopes that anyone who remembers seeing him will come forward, police said.