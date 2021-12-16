Police seek witnesses after shooting at party in Georgina, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police say they’re looking to speak to witnesses after a shooting at a party in Georgina, Ont., last week.

Police said in a news release that at around 2:50 a.m. on Saturday, officers were called to Southlake Regional Health Centre in Newmarket after a man showed up suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Later in the day, at 12:30 p.m., police were told that a second man went to a hospital also suffering from a gunshot wound.

An investigation determined that both victims went to a party on Friday at a home in the area of Old Homestead and Catering roads in Georgina, Ont., where a shooting occurred, the statement said.

Police said they’re now looking to speak to any witnesses who haven’t yet come forward. Anyone with images or videos from the party or surrounding area is being asked to contact investigators.

Those with information can contact police at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7351 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

