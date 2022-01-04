SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

B.C. to provide first live COVID-19 update of 2022 amid soaring cases

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 4, 2022 12:29 pm
Click to play video: 'Breakdown of where B.C.’s new COVID-19 cases are by health region' Breakdown of where B.C.’s new COVID-19 cases are by health region
Legislative bureau chief Keith Baldrey has more on which health regions in British Columbia are seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases and if these are Omicron or Delta variant cases.

B.C. health officials are set to provide the first live update of 2022 amid rising COVID-19 case numbers, driven by the Omicron variant.

Many are wondering if more restrictions could be put in place after Ontario and Quebec announced strict measures to help stop the spread of the highly contagious variant.

However, it’s not expected B.C. will follow with similar restrictions as while there has been a significant rise in cases, the number of people in hospital has not jumped at the same rate.

Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will speak to the media at 1:30 p.m. That will be livestreamed above, on BC1 and on the Global BC Facebook page.

Click to play video: 'B.C. gyms call for greater clarity on COVID-19 closures' B.C. gyms call for greater clarity on COVID-19 closures
B.C. gyms call for greater clarity on COVID-19 closures

Read more: COVID-19 — B.C. records almost 9,500 cases over New Year’s weekend

From Friday to Monday, B.C. recorded 9,332 cases of the virus.

Trending Stories

These include 4,033 from Friday to Saturday, 3,069 from Saturday to Sunday and 2,230 from Sunday to Monday.

This brings the total to 264,181 cases in the province.

Due to Monday being a statuary holiday for some in B.C., the province did not provide any information on vaccinations, hospitalizations and deaths, and cases and hospitalizations by vaccination status.

It is expected Henry and Dix will face questions about students returning to school next week as concerns remain high among parents and teachers.

