Ontario reports 11,352 new COVID cases, with 1,290 patients in hospital

Ontario is reporting 11,352 COVID cases on Tuesday, as hospitalizations and those in ICUs continue to rise. The provincial case total now stands at 816,450.

Over the last three days, there were 13,578 new infections on Monday, 16,714 reported on Sunday, and a record-breaking 18,445 new cases on Saturday. The seven-day average has now reached 14,435 as case counts due to Omicron continue to hover around unprecedented highs.

Of the 11,352 new cases recorded, the data showed 1,647 were unvaccinated people, 445 were partially vaccinated people, 9,040 were fully vaccinated people and for 219 people the vaccination status was unknown.

For the regional breakdown, 2,480 cases were recorded in Toronto, 1,486 in Peel Region, 1,059 in York Region, 635 in Durham Region, and 612 in Waterloo. All other local public health units reported fewer than 600 new cases in the provincial report.

Hospitalizations in Ontario

Ontario reported 1,290 people in general hospital wards with COVID-19 (up by 58 from the previous day) with 266 patients in intensive care units (up by 18).

Hospitalizations and those in ICUs continue to rise daily as Ontario grapples to contain Omicron.

For comparison, in the third wave peak in April which was the worst wave for hospitalizations, the province saw almost 2,400 patients in general hospital wards and as many as 900 patients in ICUs with COVID among a population that was vastly unvaccinated.

Deaths, vaccinations, recoveries, active cases, testing, test positivity

The death toll in the province has risen to 10,239 as 10 more virus-related deaths were reported.

As of 8 p.m. on Monday, there are more than 11.4 million people fully immunized with two doses, which is 88.2 per cent of the aged 12 and older population. First dose coverage stands at 90.9 per cent.

The province administered 148,577 doses in the last day. There are more than 3.8 million Ontarians who have received a booster shot.

For young children aged five to 11, first dose coverage stands at 44.1 per cent with 1.7 per cent who are now fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, 672,081 Ontario residents were reported to have recovered from COVID-19, which is 82 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 7,519 from the previous day.

Active cases in Ontario now stand at 134,130 — up from last week when it was at 70,391. At the peak of the second wave in January, active cases hit just above 30,000. In the third wave in April, active cases topped 43,000.

The government said 49,737 tests were processed in the previous 24 hours. There are 93,449 tests currently under investigation.

Test positivity hit 30.9 per cent meaning almost 1 in 3 tests are coming back positive for COVID. Last week, test positivity was at 24.9 per cent.

However, Ontario officials have recently changed testing eligibility for those seeking to get a PCR test to detect COVID-19 to only the most high-risk populations such as health care, long-term care, those who live and work in congregate settings, etc.

Here is a breakdown of the total cases in Ontario by gender and age:

404,379 people are male — an increase of 5,122 cases.

409,016 people are female — an increase of 6,195 cases.

24,224 people are under the age of four — an increase of 308 cases.

51,641 people are 5 to 11 — an increase of 665 cases.

74,766 people are 12 to 19 — an increase of 1,030 cases.

313,717 people are 20 to 39 — an increase of 4,431 cases.

224,820 people are 40 to 59 — an increase of 3,298 cases.

97,407 people are 60 to 79 — an increase of 1,300 cases.

29,709 people are 80 and over — an increase of 318 cases.

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

Here is a breakdown of the total deaths related to COVID-19 by age:

Deaths reported in ages 19 and under: Eight

Deaths reported in ages 20 to 39: 113

Deaths reported in ages 40 to 59: 736

Deaths reported in ages 60 to 79: 3,397

Deaths reported in ages 80 and older: 5,984

The province notes there may be a reporting delay for deaths and data

Cases, deaths and outbreaks in Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ontario Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 3,835 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is unchanged since the previous day. Thirteen virus-related deaths in total have been reported among staff.

There are 135 current outbreaks in homes, which is up by 5 from the previous day.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 499 active cases among long-term care residents and 874 active cases among staff — up by 35 and up by 56, respectively, in the last day.

