London, Ont. man identified as victim in Jan. 1 Sparta fatal shooting

Elgin County OPP identified the man fatally shot at a home on North Street in Sparta, Ont., southeast of St. Thomas, on New Year’s Day.

Police have said that emergency services were called to “a shooting incident” at a home on North Street just before 7 p.m. Saturday, where they found an injured man.

The man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy was conducted the following day in London.

On Tuesday, police identified the victim as Christopher Robert Roy, 35, of London.

Devon Vandendriessche, 36, of Central Elgin, is facing a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the case and is due in court Jan. 7.

Police previously noted that there was “no threat to public safety as this is not believed to be a random incident.”

The investigation is ongoing.

A 36-year-old individual from Central Elgin has been charged with Second-Degree Murder in connection with the death of a 35-year-old London man on January 1st, 2022. Detective Inspector Jennifer Patton has the details. ^dr pic.twitter.com/d8tAsz9fcZ — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) January 3, 2022