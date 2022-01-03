Crash on 17th Ave in Calgary sends 2 to hospital early Monday

The morning commute for some Calgarians on Monday came with a bit of a backup.
EMS said a crash occurred on 17 Avenue southeast just before 7 a.m.
Calgary police had blocked off the stretch of road in both directions near 100 Street southeast.
At the time, traffic from Chestermere had to take a detour on Highway 1 or Glenmore Trail to get into the city.
Two adults, a man and a woman, were taken to Foothills hospital where EMS said they’re listed in serious but stable condition.
