Traffic

Crash on 17th Ave in Calgary sends 2 to hospital early Monday

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted January 3, 2022 2:35 pm
17 avenue crash calgary police winter snow blocked off View image in full screen
Calgary police blocked off a stretch of 17 Avenue SE after a crash occurred in the morning of Jan. 3, 2022. Global News

The morning commute for some Calgarians on Monday came with a bit of a backup.

EMS said a crash occurred on 17 Avenue southeast just before 7 a.m.

Calgary police had blocked off the stretch of road in both directions near 100 Street southeast.

Read more: 26-year-old man charged after fatal summer crash in southern Alberta

At the time, traffic from Chestermere had to take a detour on Highway 1 or Glenmore Trail to get into the city.

Two adults, a man and a woman, were taken to Foothills hospital where EMS said they’re listed in serious but stable condition.

Calgary Police tagCalgary Traffic tagCPS tagEMS tagyyc tagCalgary Crash tag17 Ave tag17 ave crash tag100 street se tag17 ave se tag17 ave se crash tag

