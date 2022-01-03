Menu

Traffic

Heavy snow forecast Monday for southern Interior mountain passes

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted January 3, 2022 10:38 am
A lot of snow is expected to fall at Paulson Summit Jan. 2, 2022.
A lot of snow is expected to fall at Paulson Summit Jan. 2, 2022. Courtesy: Drive BC

Two busy travelling routes in the southern Interior are expected to be hit by heavy snow throughout Monday.

Highway 3, from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass, and the Trans Canada Highway, from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass, were the subject of a winter storm warning Monday morning.

Read more: Highway 3 now open to non-essential travel between Hope and Princeton

The section of Highway 3 could get somewhere between 30 to 40 centimetres of snow Monday, Environment Canada said in an update.

Click to play video: 'B.C. floods: No timeline for full re-opening of Trans-Canada Highway' B.C. floods: No timeline for full re-opening of Trans-Canada Highway
B.C. floods: No timeline for full re-opening of Trans-Canada Highway – Nov 22, 2021

“A weather system continues to bring an extended period of heavy snow to Highway 3, from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass,” the national weather agency said.

Since Sunday, nearly 15 cm of snow had fallen on the route. The next 15 to 25 cmshould fall throughout the day.

Read more: Weeks after devastating floods, Coquihalla Highway finally reopens to commercial traffic

Similarly, the  Trans-Canada Highway, from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass, is forecast to see another 15 to 20 cm of snow.

“A weather system is bringing heavy snow to parts of B.C. interior,” the national weather agency said in a winter warning statement.

“Ten to 15 cm of snow has fallen since last night. Heavy snow will briefly ease near noon and intensify again this afternoon.”

Read more: Kelowna Mounties found not responsible for injuries caused by man falling asleep at wheel

The agency warns that rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult and potentially compromise visibility.

Road conditions are available at drivebc.ca.

