Crime

2 men seriously injured after stabbing in Toronto’s east end: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted January 2, 2022 1:37 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Global News

Two men were seriously injured after a stabbing in Toronto’s east end early Saturday, police say.

Toronto police said officers were called to the area of Tapscott Road and Finch Avenue East shortly before 4 a.m.

Read more: 18-year-old man injured in downtown Toronto crash dies in hospital

A group was gathered in a commercial centre parking lot when a dispute erupted, police said.

Two men were stabbed multiple times and paramedics took them to hospital. One of the victims was seriously injured, while the second was reported to be in life-threatening condition.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact investigators as they work to identify who was responsible.

