LHSC welcomes first baby of 2022

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

It’s a boy!

London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) has welcomed its first baby of 2022.

The hospital network says Baby Niall was born at 12:01 a.m. on Jan. 1, weighing 6lb 8oz.

Niall’s happy parents are Christine Elgar and Ben Monis.

LHSC says Mom and baby are both doing well.

Read more: London Health Sciences Centre welcomes baby girl as first newborn of 2021

On average, LHSC says 5,700 newborns arrive there each year.

From April 2020 to November 2021, there were 9,770 “pandemic births.”

In July 2021, LHSC set a new record when 561 newborns were delivered, marking the hospital’s highest monthly total on record.

Story continues below advertisement