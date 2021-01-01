London Health Sciences Centre welcomes baby girl as first newborn of 2021

Send this page to someone via email

It’s a girl!

The London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) welcomed its first baby of the year early Friday morning.

The baby, whose name has yet to be confirmed, was born at 12:30 a.m., weighing nine lbs six oz.

“Being able to start the new year this way is really exciting and fantastic,” dad Joe Gabriel told 980 CFPL.

Gabriel says this is his and his wife Alanna Gilmour’s first child, and her birth date merely missed a fourth generation of Dec. 31 birthdays.

He says his wife’s birthday is New Year’s Eve, and she’s the third generation to have a birthday that day.

“So although our due date was January 9th, she was always wondering, ‘is this going to be the fourth generation?'”

“Thirty minutes past the hour, we were ready to go!” Gabriel laughed.

The Gabriel family

The joyous father says both mom and the baby are doing fantastic.

“Mom was so strong and so powerful… we’re all really happy and everybody is healthy and safe.”

He says the family is looking forward to spending time together this year as “one little loving family.”

Gabriel is also thanking the staff at LHSC, where 6,000 babies are born each year.

