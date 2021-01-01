Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

London Health Sciences Centre welcomes baby girl as first newborn of 2021

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted January 1, 2021 2:55 pm
The baby, whose name has yet to be confirmed, was born at 12:30 a.m., weighing 9lbs 6oz.
The baby, whose name has yet to be confirmed, was born at 12:30 a.m., weighing 9lbs 6oz. The Gabriel family

It’s a girl!

The London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) welcomed its first baby of the year early Friday morning.

The baby, whose name has yet to be confirmed, was born at 12:30 a.m., weighing nine lbs six oz.

“Being able to start the new year this way is really exciting and fantastic,” dad Joe Gabriel told 980 CFPL.

Read more: London Health Sciences Centre welcomes first baby of 2020

Gabriel says this is his and his wife Alanna Gilmour’s first child, and her birth date merely missed a fourth generation of Dec. 31 birthdays.

He says his wife’s birthday is New Year’s Eve, and she’s the third generation to have a birthday that day.

Story continues below advertisement

“So although our due date was January 9th, she was always wondering, ‘is this going to be the fourth generation?'”

Trending Stories

“Thirty minutes past the hour, we were ready to go!” Gabriel laughed.

Gabriel says this is his and his wife Alanna Gilmour’s first child
Gabriel says this is his and his wife Alanna Gilmour’s first child. The Gabriel family

The joyous father says both mom and the baby are doing fantastic.

“Mom was so strong and so powerful… we’re all really happy and everybody is healthy and safe.”

He says the family is looking forward to spending time together this year as “one little loving family.”

Gabriel is also thanking the staff at LHSC, where 6,000 babies are born each year.

Click to play video 'Kingston couple welcomes first set of baby twins in the New Year' Kingston couple welcomes first set of baby twins in the New Year
Kingston couple welcomes first set of baby twins in the New Year – Jan 1, 2020
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BabyLondon Health Sciences CentreLHSCfirst babyBaby GirlNew Year baby2021 babyFirst baby LHSC 2021LHSC first baby 2021
Flyers
More weekly flyers