Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Ontario reports more than 16,700 new COVID cases, 10 more people in intensive care

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted January 2, 2022 10:31 am
Click to play video: 'Provinces reduce isolation periods for vaccinated Canadians' Provinces reduce isolation periods for vaccinated Canadians
WATCH ABOVE: Although Canada's COVID-19 cases are exploding due to the Omicron variant, some provinces are now shortening the isolation periods for vaccinated Canadians infected by the virus. Ross Lord explains what's behind the move, and where provinces differ in their pandemic response.

Ontario is reporting more than 16,700 new COVID-19 cases Sunday and an increase of 10 people in ICUs with virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said there were 16,714 new infections. On Saturday, a record 18,445 cases were reported.

New PCR testing requirements recently came into effect in Ontario. The tests are now available only for certain high-risk populations.

Read more: What we know so far about Ontario’s changes to its COVID-19 pandemic response

The move came as the province’s testing system became strained with high demand amid the Omicron surge.

It means that daily case counts in Ontario are becoming less accurate in displaying a true representation of the virus’s spread in the community.

Story continues below advertisement

Public Health Ontario data shows there were 17 additional COVID-related deaths, bringing the provincial death toll to 10,223. One of the deaths occurred more than a month ago and was added due to a data clean-up.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Province rings in the New Year with record number of cases' COVID-19: Province rings in the New Year with record number of cases
COVID-19: Province rings in the New Year with record number of cases

Elliott said there are 224 people in intensive care with COVID-19, which is an increase of 10 compared with Saturday’s report.

Trending Stories

There are 1,117 people hospitalized with COVID, which is down by 197. However, Elliott noted that not all hospitals report figures on weekends.

The total number of resolved COVID-19 cases in Ontario stands at 658,015, marking an increase of 5,901.

Elliott said a total of more than 124,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered on Friday and Saturday.

Not all provincial COVID-19 data was updated on Sunday due to the holidays. All data is expected to be updated on Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagOntario tagOntario COVID-19 tagOntario coronavirus cases tagOntario COVID-19 cases tagOntario Covid Cases tagOntario ICUs tagOntario Hospitalizations tagontairo COVID tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers