Ontario minimum wage hike in effect, liquor servers and students get pay bump

TORONTO — Some Ontario workers will see their paycheques rise this week as an official increase to the province’s minimum wage takes effect today.

Minimum wage workers will now earn $15 per hour, up from the previous hourly rate of $14.35.

Liquor servers will see their hourly wages increase from $12.55 to $15.

Students under the age of 18 who work 28 hours a week or less when school is in session or work during a break from classes will now make at least $14.10 per hour, up from $13.50.

The province says between January and November 2021, there were about 767,000 workers in Ontario making at or below minimum wage.

The pay increase comes as labour shortages have struck many industries and businesses are struggling with inflation and attracting talent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 1, 2022.