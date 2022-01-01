Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ontario minimum wage hike in effect, liquor servers and students get pay bump

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 1, 2022 10:57 am
Click to play video: 'Kingston businesses react to minimum wage increase' Kingston businesses react to minimum wage increase
WATCH ABOVE: Kingston businesses and organizations react to the province's announcement of raising minimum wage to $15/hour – Nov 3, 2021

TORONTO — Some Ontario workers will see their paycheques rise this week as an official increase to the province’s minimum wage takes effect today.

Minimum wage workers will now earn $15 per hour, up from the previous hourly rate of $14.35.

Liquor servers will see their hourly wages increase from $12.55 to $15.

Students under the age of 18 who work 28 hours a week or less when school is in session or work during a break from classes will now make at least $14.10 per hour, up from $13.50.

Trending Stories

Read more: Ontario government announces $15 hourly minimum wage by 2022

The province says between January and November 2021, there were about 767,000 workers in Ontario making at or below minimum wage.

Story continues below advertisement

The pay increase comes as labour shortages have struck many industries and businesses are struggling with inflation and attracting talent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 1, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Minimum Wage tagOntario Minimum Wage tagminimum wage ontario tag$15 An Hour tagliquor servers tagontario wages tagontario server wage tagservers minimum wage tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers