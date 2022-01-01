Menu

Weather

Winter weather travel advisory in effect for Toronto to start off 2022

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted January 1, 2022 9:48 am
A photo of a snowy winter day in Mississauga, Ont. on Feb. 18, 2021. View image in full screen
A photo of a snowy winter day in Mississauga, Ont. on Feb. 18, 2021. Ryan Rocca / Global News

Environment Canada has issued a weather travel advisory for Toronto as 2022 makes its debut.

The weather agency said snow is expected late Saturday afternoon or evening, into Sunday.

It also said peak snowfall rates of 1 to 2 cm per hour are possible. Total snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 cm are possible by Sunday afternoon.

“Travel may be hazardous tonight and Sunday morning as untreated surfaces are expected to become snow covered and icy,” Environment Canada said.

Read more: Winter is coming, Ontario — and La Niña is going to make it one to remember

The advisory is also in place for much of the Greater Toronto Area and southern Ontario.

“This snow is the result of a low pressure system passing south of Lake Erie Saturday night. There is still uncertainty regarding the track of this system. Should the low pressure system track farther south, the resulting snowfall amounts would be less,” the weather agency continued.

Environment Canada is warning motorists to expect hazardous winter driving conditions and to consider postponing non-essential travel.

A fog advisory was recently issued for Toronto, but that has since ended.

