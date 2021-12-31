Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Burnaby RCMP looking for two men after shots allegedly fired inside home

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted December 31, 2021 5:50 pm
Burnaby RCMP officers were called to a home early Friday morning after shots were fired inside a home. View image in full screen
Burnaby RCMP officers were called to a home early Friday morning after shots were fired inside a home. File/Global News

Burnaby RCMP officers continue to look for two men who were at the scene of a shooting overnight.

Just before 1 a.m., they received a call about shots fired inside a home near 6th Street and Goodlad Street.

It was reported two men entered the home, fired shots and then left.

RCMP said officers responded immediately but the two men were not found. However, no one was injured and it is believed the people involved knew each other, police said.

Click to play video: 'No jail time for drunk driver behind trail of destruction caught on dashcam' No jail time for drunk driver behind trail of destruction caught on dashcam
No jail time for drunk driver behind trail of destruction caught on dashcam – Dec 12, 2021

Read more: No jail time for B.C. drunk driver behind trail of destruction caught by his own dashcam

Story continues below advertisement

Police are asking for witnesses to come forward.

Trending Stories

“This is not something we want to see in our city,” Cpl. Mike Kalanj with the Burnaby RCMP said in a release. “However, our investigators do not believe there is any further danger to the public as a result of this targeted attack.”

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, they are asked to contact the Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Burnaby tagShots fired tagburnaby rcmp tagBurnaby shooting tagBurnaby shots fired tagBurnaby BC shots fired tagBurnaby officers tagShooting in Burnaby tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers