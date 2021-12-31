Burnaby RCMP looking for two men after shots allegedly fired inside home

Send this page to someone via email

Burnaby RCMP officers continue to look for two men who were at the scene of a shooting overnight.

Just before 1 a.m., they received a call about shots fired inside a home near 6th Street and Goodlad Street.

It was reported two men entered the home, fired shots and then left.

RCMP said officers responded immediately but the two men were not found. However, no one was injured and it is believed the people involved knew each other, police said.

Police are asking for witnesses to come forward.

“This is not something we want to see in our city,” Cpl. Mike Kalanj with the Burnaby RCMP said in a release. “However, our investigators do not believe there is any further danger to the public as a result of this targeted attack.”

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, they are asked to contact the Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999.