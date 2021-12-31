Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

London police officer facing charges after off-duty incident, OPP say

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted December 31, 2021 4:04 pm
A uniformed London police hat, September 6, 2017. View image in full screen
A uniformed London police hat, September 6, 2017. Matthew Trevithick / Global News

A London police officer has been charged with being unlawfully in a house and operating a motor vehicle while impaired when they were off duty.

London police say the 37-year-old London police officer was charged by the OPP in an off-duty incident on Thursday.

In order to protect the identity of the complainant, police say the officer’s name will not be released.

Trending Stories

Read more: London man arrested after $20,000 in damage caused at 2 LCBOs

The officer, who has worked for London police for 14 years, has been suspended with pay.

The 37-year-old has been released with conditions and is expected to appear in St. Thomas court on Feb. 1, 2022.

London police have said they will not comment further on this matter as it is before the courts.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagLondon Police tagLondon Ontario tagDrunk Driving tagLdnont tagSt. Thomas tagLondon police officer tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers