London police officer facing charges after off-duty incident, OPP say

A London police officer has been charged with being unlawfully in a house and operating a motor vehicle while impaired when they were off duty.

London police say the 37-year-old London police officer was charged by the OPP in an off-duty incident on Thursday.

In order to protect the identity of the complainant, police say the officer’s name will not be released.

The officer, who has worked for London police for 14 years, has been suspended with pay.

The 37-year-old has been released with conditions and is expected to appear in St. Thomas court on Feb. 1, 2022.

London police have said they will not comment further on this matter as it is before the courts.

