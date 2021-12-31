London man arrested after $20,000 in damage caused at 2 LCBOs

Send this page to someone via email

A London, Ont., man is facing multiple charges after two LCBOs in south London were vandalized this past week.

On Dec. 27 at around 10:15 a.m., London police say a man went into the LCBO on Wonderland Road South and used an axe to smash $20,000 worth of bottles inside the store.

Police say officers arrested the man a short while later close to the scene.

On Dec. 30 at 4:40 p.m., police say the same man went to the LCBO at 85 Wellington Rd. and smashed multiple windows with a metal pipe.

The man then threatened a staff member and stole multiple items before leaving. Police say he was arrested.

A 27-year-old London man is facing several charges, including two counts of mischief over $5,000, one count of assault with a weapon and one count of theft under $5,000.

The accused is scheduled to appear in London court on Dec. 31.