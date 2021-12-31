Dashcam captures questionable Vancouver snow driving behaviour

Send this page to someone via email

The aftermath of Thursday’s heavy snowfall is still evident on the roads Friday, leaving conditions very icy and slick.

City crews in Vancouver had a challenging time keeping up with snow-clearing and commuters faced delays with vehicles and buses stuck in the snow.

However, some drivers probably should have avoided being on the roads in the winter conditions.

A Global BC cameraman captured a driver slipping and sliding through the streets of downtown Vancouver on summer tires.

The car could be seen swerving around a pedestrian who was walking in the street.

The driver then skids dangerously wide around a couple of corners and eventually gets stuck trying to go up a slight hill and waves the Global cameraman around him.

Story continues below advertisement

In addition, the cameraman also caught someone riding a motorized wheelchair down the street by B.C. Place.

2:00 Vancouver traffic, pedestrians struggle in snowfall Vancouver traffic, pedestrians struggle in snowfall

Lower Mainland residents woke to a thick blanket of fluffy snow on Thursday, with some areas receiving 15 to 20 centimetres of powder.

Story continues below advertisement

Higher elevation areas in the North Shore, Coquitlam and Guildford in Surrey were particularly hard hit, and drivers reported difficult conditions across the region.