Weather

Dashcam captures questionable Vancouver snow driving behaviour

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted December 31, 2021 4:10 pm
Click to play video: 'Dash cam captures some questionable Vancouver driving in snowy conditions' Dash cam captures some questionable Vancouver driving in snowy conditions
The dashcam of a Global BC cameraman captured some questionable driving choices in Metro Vancouver on Thursday following another heavy round of snow that blanketed the region.

The aftermath of Thursday’s heavy snowfall is still evident on the roads Friday, leaving conditions very icy and slick.

City crews in Vancouver had a challenging time keeping up with snow-clearing and commuters faced delays with vehicles and buses stuck in the snow.

However, some drivers probably should have avoided being on the roads in the winter conditions.

A Global BC cameraman captured a driver slipping and sliding through the streets of downtown Vancouver on summer tires.

The car could be seen swerving around a pedestrian who was walking in the street.

The driver then skids dangerously wide around a couple of corners and eventually gets stuck trying to go up a slight hill and waves the Global cameraman around him.

In addition, the cameraman also caught someone riding a motorized wheelchair down the street by B.C. Place.

Read more: Photos — Snowfall transforms Lower Mainland into a winter wonderland

Click to play video: 'Vancouver traffic, pedestrians struggle in snowfall' Vancouver traffic, pedestrians struggle in snowfall
Vancouver traffic, pedestrians struggle in snowfall

Lower Mainland residents woke to a thick blanket of fluffy snow on Thursday, with some areas receiving 15 to 20 centimetres of powder.

Higher elevation areas in the North Shore, Coquitlam and Guildford in Surrey were particularly hard hit, and drivers reported difficult conditions across the region.

