Photos: Snowfall transforms Lower Mainland into a winter wonderland

Residents of British Columbia’s South Coast awoke Thursday morning to a thick coat of snow.
Whether the result was a winter wonderland or a snowy nightmare likely depended on whether you were a commuter or not, but for many the fresh white coating was magical.
Here’s a look at some of the best photos Global BC viewers snapped of the snowfall in their parts of the region.
Global BC meteorologist Mark Madryga said most parts of the Lower Mainland saw between 10 and 20 centimetres of snow fall overnight.
The region is forecast to see clear and cold conditions through to Saturday, when snow could return before temperatures lift and heavy rain arrives on Sunday.
