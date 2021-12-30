Photos: Snowfall transforms Lower Mainland into a winter wonderland

Send this page to someone via email

Residents of British Columbia’s South Coast awoke Thursday morning to a thick coat of snow.

Whether the result was a winter wonderland or a snowy nightmare likely depended on whether you were a commuter or not, but for many the fresh white coating was magical.

Here’s a look at some of the best photos Global BC viewers snapped of the snowfall in their parts of the region.

View image in full screen Downtown Vancouver. Alexandre Légère

View image in full screen Boundary Bay. Bob Bunting

View image in full screen Seventh Avenue at Alder Street, Vancouver. Brian Nadon

View image in full screen Goldstream Falls, Langford. Ricky Kipp

View image in full screen Deep Cove, North Vancouver. @HCWesterman/Twitter

View image in full screen Port Haney, Maple Ridge. Ken Holland

View image in full screen Alouette River, Maple Ridge. Adria Schafer

View image in full screen Burnaby Mountain, Burnaby. Susan White

View image in full screen Howe Sound, north of Horseshoe Bay. @Drcheap1/Twitter

View image in full screen Kerrisdale, Vancouver. Ann-Marie Copping

View image in full screen Lafarge Lake, Coquitlam. Lisa Ford

View image in full screen Pitt Meadows. @KdCoates2017/Twitter

View image in full screen Woodlands, North Vancouver. Lisa Upton

View image in full screen River District, Vancouver. Chapter Two Mediation

View image in full screen Westwood Plateau, Coquitlam. Kathy Farenholtz

View image in full screen New Westminster boardwalk. Mayette Ostonal

View image in full screen Port Coquitlam. @HAC_1990/Tswitter

View image in full screen Upper Lonsdale, North Vancouver. @Mjdacua/Twitter

Global BC meteorologist Mark Madryga said most parts of the Lower Mainland saw between 10 and 20 centimetres of snow fall overnight.

The region is forecast to see clear and cold conditions through to Saturday, when snow could return before temperatures lift and heavy rain arrives on Sunday.