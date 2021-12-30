Menu

Photos: Snowfall transforms Lower Mainland into a winter wonderland

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 30, 2021 5:05 pm
Click to play video: 'Lower Mainland blanketed in overnight snow fall' Lower Mainland blanketed in overnight snow fall
Residents of the Lower Mainland woke to 10-15 cm of fresh powder after an overnight snowfall. Most roads were passable with a few minor exceptions.

Residents of British Columbia’s South Coast awoke Thursday morning to a thick coat of snow.

Whether the result was a winter wonderland or a snowy nightmare likely depended on whether you were a commuter or not, but for many the fresh white coating was magical.

Read more: Lower Mainland blanketed in white as 15-20 cm of snow falls across the region

Here’s a look at some of the best photos Global BC viewers snapped of the snowfall in their parts of the region.

Downtown Vancouver View image in full screen
Downtown Vancouver. Alexandre Légère
Boundary Bay. View image in full screen
Boundary Bay. Bob Bunting
Seventh Avenue at Alder Street, Vancouver. View image in full screen
Seventh Avenue at Alder Street, Vancouver. Brian Nadon
Goldstream Falls, Langford. View image in full screen
Goldstream Falls, Langford. Ricky Kipp
Goldstream Falls, Langford. View image in full screen
Goldstream Falls, Langford. Ricky Kipp
Deep Cove, North Vancouver. View image in full screen
Deep Cove, North Vancouver. @HCWesterman/Twitter
Port Haney, Maple Ridge View image in full screen
Port Haney, Maple Ridge. Ken Holland
Alouette River, Maple Ridge View image in full screen
Alouette River, Maple Ridge. Adria Schafer
Burnaby Mountain, Burnaby. View image in full screen
Burnaby Mountain, Burnaby. Susan White
Howe Sound, north of Horseshoe Bay. View image in full screen
Howe Sound, north of Horseshoe Bay. @Drcheap1/Twitter
Kerrisdale, Vancouver. View image in full screen
Kerrisdale, Vancouver. Ann-Marie Copping
Lafarge Lake, Coquitlam. View image in full screen
Lafarge Lake, Coquitlam. Lisa Ford
Pitt Meadows. View image in full screen
Pitt Meadows. @KdCoates2017/Twitter
Woodlands, North Vancouver. View image in full screen
Woodlands, North Vancouver. Lisa Upton
River District, Vancouver. View image in full screen
River District, Vancouver. Chapter Two Mediation
Courtenay. View image in full screen
Courtenay. @TheUnretired/Twitter
Westwood Plateau, Coquitlam. View image in full screen
Westwood Plateau, Coquitlam. Kathy Farenholtz
New Westminster boardwalk. View image in full screen
New Westminster boardwalk. Mayette Ostonal
Port Coquitlam. View image in full screen
Port Coquitlam. @HAC_1990/Tswitter
Upper Lonsdale, North Vancouver. View image in full screen
Upper Lonsdale, North Vancouver. @Mjdacua/Twitter

Global BC meteorologist Mark Madryga said most parts of the Lower Mainland saw between 10 and 20 centimetres of snow fall overnight.

The region is forecast to see clear and cold conditions through to Saturday, when snow could return before temperatures lift and heavy rain arrives on Sunday.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
