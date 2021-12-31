Durham police release list of ‘most ridiculous’ 911 calls of 2021

Send this page to someone via email

Durham Regional Police have released a list of the “most ridiculous and non-emergency” 911 calls received in 2021.

It includes a complaint about a long drive-thru lineup, help with finding a Wi-Fi password, and trying to find COVID-19 test results.

Police said they released the list to raise awareness about the misuse of 911, which can possibly delay someone who has a serious emergency from getting help.

Here is a list of the most ridiculous 911 calls received by Durham police this year:

A caller complained that a Taco Bell drive-thru was too long. A person called after their kitchen flooded and was advised to contact their insurance company. Because the caller didn’t like that response, they called 911 a second time and repeated the same thing. Kids called 911 to ask if the operator’s refrigerator was running. A parent requested that police “scare” their son who was talking back to them. A caller asked police to help find their Wi-Fi password. A parent requested that officers come and force their son to give them the new Wi-Fi password after he changed it. A caller sought their COVID-19 test results. An Uber driver was upset that a customer hadn’t come to their vehicle after 10 minutes of waiting. A cat was stuck in a tree. A person called 911 to request the DRPS non-emergency number. A customer of a pizza shop called to complain that they received an incorrect order and wanted the business charged because they wouldn’t make a new pizza. A caller couldn’t exit a parking garage after the machine ate their money.

Durham police said their 911 communicators respond to an average of 600 calls per day.

“Before dialing 911, please remember that is for police, medical or fire emergencies, meaning there is an immediate threat to someone’s health, safety or property,” police said.

DRPS’ 911/Communications unit has released a list of the most ridiculous non-emergency 911 calls for 2021. Please don't misuse 911. Full story: https://t.co/JuDqtztUoi pic.twitter.com/5NjBTYN8JN — Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) December 31, 2021