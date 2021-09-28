Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Guelph police receive nearly 50 accidental 911 calls in 24 hours

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted September 28, 2021 2:43 pm
Click to play video: 'Video shows how a 911 caller led police to a suspected impaired driver in York Region' Video shows how a 911 caller led police to a suspected impaired driver in York Region
York Regional Police release a video of a concerned citizen calling 911 about an alleged impaired driver. The driver, a 23-year-old woman from Vaughan, was arrested and charged – Jun 11, 2020

Guelph police say they want to remind the public to stay on the line after receiving nearly 50 accidental 911 calls in a 24-hour period.

In a news release, police said the service received 47 calls between Monday at 7 a.m. and Tuesday at 7 a.m. that all turned out to be accidental.

Read more: Waterloo police received more than 1,000 invalid 911 calls over 1st week of June

“Such calls tie up police communicators, who must attempt to call the number back and contact cellphone companies for subscriber information,” police said.

“Depending on a number of factors, police officers could also be dispatched to attempt to locate and check the wellbeing of the phone’s owner or user.”

The service said everyone should familiarize themselves with all of their phone’s safety features to avoid accidental calls.

Story continues below advertisement

Some phones allow emergency calls to be placed by repeatedly pushing the volume button, which can lead to accidental calls if the phone is in a pocket or a car cupholder, police said.

Click to play video: 'York Regional Police release dashcam video after driver spotted 12-year-old driving car, called 911' York Regional Police release dashcam video after driver spotted 12-year-old driving car, called 911
York Regional Police release dashcam video after driver spotted 12-year-old driving car, called 911 – May 21, 2021

“Most importantly, if you notice your phone has called 911 in error, please stay on the line to provide your information and explain what happened,” police said.

“You will not get in trouble and providing this information prevents the requirement of additional police resources.”

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Guelph Police tagGuelph News tag911 tag911 calls tagaccidental 911 calls tag911 pocket calls tagGuelph police 911 calls tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers