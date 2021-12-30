Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

More traffic cameras added to DriveBC website

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted December 30, 2021 6:03 pm
A view of road conditions from DriveBC’s newest webcam, located at Menzies Hill, 24 km north of Campbell River, along Highway 19 on Vancouver Island. View image in full screen
A view of road conditions from DriveBC’s newest webcam, located at Menzies Hill, 24 km north of Campbell River, along Highway 19 on Vancouver Island. DriveBC

The number of webcams on the DriveBC website has slowly been expanding the past few months.

In fact, according to the Ministry of Transportation, 13 webcams became operational this year.

The website has hundreds of webcams, with a recent count tallying 954 in total.

Read more: Lower Mainland blanketed in white as 15-20 cm of snow falls across the region

The webcams are divided into five regions:

  • Vancouver Island (160)
  • Lower Mainland (359)
  • Border (22)
  • Southern Interior (259)
  • Northern (154)

Below are the webcams that became operational this year.

  • Kootenay Bay Inland Ferry Terminal camera replaced this year
  • Balfour Inland Ferry Terminal camera replaced this year
  • Golden Ears Bridge. Launched on April 19 (TransLink camera)
  • Highway 3B at Highway 22, near the Rossland weigh scale. Launched on July 12
  • Ironworkers Memorial Bridge, south end facing eastbound. Launched on July 14
  • Patricia Bay Highway at Sayward Road. Launched on July 30
  • Highway 19A, at Ryan Road in Courtenay. Launched on Aug. 3
  • Highway 19A, at 17th Street Bridge. Launched on Aug. 3
  • Highway 16 at Highway 37S, near Terrace. Launched on Aug. 17
  • Highway 6, at Needles Ferry Landing. Launched on Sept. 29
  • Highway 37N, at Kitwancool Access Road, about 2.5 km south of Gitanyow. Launched on Nov. 8
  • Highway 5, at Mad River. Launched on Nov. 15
  • Highway 19, at Menzies Hill. Launched on Dec. 7
Trending Stories

For more about DriveBC, including the latest road conditions, visit their website.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Safe Driving Tips for Winter Conditions' Safe Driving Tips for Winter Conditions
Safe Driving Tips for Winter Conditions
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Vancouver Island tagLower Mainland tagsouthern interior tagMinistry of Transportation tagdrivebc tagnorthern BC tagBC Highways taghighway webcams tagDriveBC webcams tagnew BC highway webcams tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers