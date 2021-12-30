More traffic cameras added to DriveBC website

Send this page to someone via email

The number of webcams on the DriveBC website has slowly been expanding the past few months.

In fact, according to the Ministry of Transportation, 13 webcams became operational this year.

The website has hundreds of webcams, with a recent count tallying 954 in total.

The webcams are divided into five regions:

Vancouver Island (160)

Lower Mainland (359)

Border (22)

Southern Interior (259)

Northern (154)

Below are the webcams that became operational this year.

Kootenay Bay Inland Ferry Terminal camera replaced this year

Balfour Inland Ferry Terminal camera replaced this year

Golden Ears Bridge. Launched on April 19 (TransLink camera)

Highway 3B at Highway 22, near the Rossland weigh scale. Launched on July 12

Ironworkers Memorial Bridge, south end facing eastbound. Launched on July 14

Patricia Bay Highway at Sayward Road. Launched on July 30

Highway 19A, at Ryan Road in Courtenay. Launched on Aug. 3

Highway 19A, at 17th Street Bridge. Launched on Aug. 3

Highway 16 at Highway 37S, near Terrace. Launched on Aug. 17

Highway 6, at Needles Ferry Landing. Launched on Sept. 29

Highway 37N, at Kitwancool Access Road, about 2.5 km south of Gitanyow. Launched on Nov. 8

Highway 5, at Mad River. Launched on Nov. 15

Highway 19, at Menzies Hill. Launched on Dec. 7

For more about DriveBC, including the latest road conditions, visit their website.

