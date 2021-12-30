SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: Small gatherings, prior testing best to avoid New Year’s spread, Sask. officials say

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted December 30, 2021 6:09 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Saskatchewan premier discusses province’s ‘offensive’ testing strategy' COVID-19: Saskatchewan premier discusses province’s ‘offensive’ testing strategy
WATCH: Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe discussed on Thursday the province’s COVID-19 testing strategy, encouraging residents to follow gathering guidelines and take a rapid test before going out. “Our testing strategy is really an offensive strategy as we look ahead…in breaking the transmission of Omicron infections,” he said.

With New Year’s Eve and Day upon us, Saskatchewan officials offered their best advice on how to avoid spreading COVID-19.

Despite not putting any gathering limits in place, Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer advised residents to only have up to 10 people over at their home at a time, and to keep those people limited to the same two to three households.

Read more: Sask. reduces self-isolation requirement, no gathering restrictions coming to province

Instead of hopping from one venue or house to another on New Year’s, Dr. Saqib Shahab said residents should aim to stay at the same location or connect virtually.

Shahab believes transmission on New Year’s Eve will be more likely comparable to transmission from Christmas gatherings, likening it to October when the province saw more transmission following Halloween than it did after Thanksgiving.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think we need to do what we can to keep New Year’s Eve celebration safe, and we will see a surge (but) we need to manage the surge and keep it as low as possible,” Shahab said during a COVID-19 update on Thursday.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Saskatchewan premier defends not implementing more restrictions amid case surge' COVID-19: Saskatchewan premier defends not implementing more restrictions amid case surge
COVID-19: Saskatchewan premier defends not implementing more restrictions amid case surge

Premier Scott Moe also urged residents to take advantage of rapid testing before going out on Friday or Saturday.

Trending Stories

Moe echoed Shahab’s guidance of sticking to one establishment and wearing a mask when not seated at a table.

Read more: Mississauga cancels New Year’s Eve fireworks celebration amid Omicron

Moe shared the personal story of a woman he knows to show why rapid testing, even when you don’t have symptoms, is important.

Story continues below advertisement

“(She) ran (a rapid test) this morning on her way to the gym, has no symptoms at all. The test was positive. (She) obviously didn’t go to the gym (and) cancelled the other places that she had for the day,” Moe explained.

Moe said by doing this, the woman avoided the possibility of transmitting COVID-19 to others.

“Our testing strategy is really an offensive strategy as we look ahead through the next number of weeks and months and in breaking the transmission of Omicron infections,” Moe added.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Saskatchewan updates testing guidance, reduces self-isolation period' COVID-19: Saskatchewan updates testing guidance, reduces self-isolation period
