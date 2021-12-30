COVID-19: Small gatherings, prior testing best to avoid New Year’s spread, Sask. officials say

Send this page to someone via email

With New Year’s Eve and Day upon us, Saskatchewan officials offered their best advice on how to avoid spreading COVID-19.

Despite not putting any gathering limits in place, Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer advised residents to only have up to 10 people over at their home at a time, and to keep those people limited to the same two to three households.

Instead of hopping from one venue or house to another on New Year’s, Dr. Saqib Shahab said residents should aim to stay at the same location or connect virtually.

Shahab believes transmission on New Year’s Eve will be more likely comparable to transmission from Christmas gatherings, likening it to October when the province saw more transmission following Halloween than it did after Thanksgiving.

“I think we need to do what we can to keep New Year’s Eve celebration safe, and we will see a surge (but) we need to manage the surge and keep it as low as possible,” Shahab said during a COVID-19 update on Thursday.

Premier Scott Moe also urged residents to take advantage of rapid testing before going out on Friday or Saturday.

Moe echoed Shahab’s guidance of sticking to one establishment and wearing a mask when not seated at a table.

Moe shared the personal story of a woman he knows to show why rapid testing, even when you don’t have symptoms, is important.

“(She) ran (a rapid test) this morning on her way to the gym, has no symptoms at all. The test was positive. (She) obviously didn’t go to the gym (and) cancelled the other places that she had for the day,” Moe explained.

Moe said by doing this, the woman avoided the possibility of transmitting COVID-19 to others.

“Our testing strategy is really an offensive strategy as we look ahead through the next number of weeks and months and in breaking the transmission of Omicron infections,” Moe added.