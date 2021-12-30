SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Saskatchewan premier, health minister to provide COVID-19 update Thursday

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted December 30, 2021 11:44 am
Click to play video: ''

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and Health Minister Paul Merriman are expected to provide a COVID-19 update on Thursday morning as Omicron begins to surge in the province.

Along with other officials, Moe and Merriman will announce changes related to testing and isolation, and provide an update on key indicators relating to case numbers, including hospitalizations.

Read more: USask researchers’ projects aim to tackle COVID-19 pandemic issues

As of Wednesday’s COVID-19 daily update, there are 1,645 active cases in the province. There have been 66 confirmed Omicron cases, and 890 probable cases detected through screening.

In a video posted to his Twitter page on Dec. 23, Moe said gathering restrictions and other measures haven’t been “ruled out” for this week.

“We do not want to go back to shutting down activities, restricting businesses in our communities and taking away your personal freedoms,” he added.

Read more: COVID-19 continued to make headlines in Saskatchewan throughout 2021

He asked residents to get their booster shots and use rapid test kits to help control the spread of the virus.

Thursday’s update will be livestreamed here starting at 11 a.m. CST.

This is a developing news story. More to come.

COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagSaskatchewan News tagSaskatchewan Coronavirus tagScott Moe tagOmicron tagPaul Merriman tag

