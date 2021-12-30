Misunderstanding leads to restrictions on caregivers at Laval seniors’ home

Send this page to someone via email

After denouncing protocols restricting access to their mother living in long term care, three siblings found out a simple misunderstanding was to blame.

Eighty-six-year-old Mary Rivelli suffers from Alzheimer’s and resides at Maison Francesco Bellini in Laval.

In recent days, her children have been struggling to figure out why all three of them couldn’t go care for her anymore.

“I don’t understand,” said Liliane Marini, Rivelli’s daughter. “She’s been in isolation since Christmas Day.”

Marini and her two brothers are all trained to care for their mom. Throughout the pandemic, they’ve taken turns visiting her.

“Two days ago, when I came here, when it was my turn, I spent two and a half hours in there doing puzzles, crosswords, dancing, paint her nails. That’s what she needs right now,” said Marini.

On Christmas Eve, according to the home’s executive director, the chef tested positive for COVID-19.

All the residents are confined to their rooms until everyone could be tested, and visiting rules have been restricted.

“Now, two of us have to share the load,” Marini said Monday morning.

She said the residence told her that according to new rules from the Laval Health Authority (CISSS), only two of the siblings could now enter instead of all three.

“We’re getting burnt out,” said Marini. “If have to go from two days a week sharing the load with my brothers to four days a week, I’m going to burn out, too.”

During the testing period, residents are confined to their rooms and can’t spend time in common areas.

“They need stimulation. They’re in a room all by themselves with no TV, no phone. Just let us go in there and help out,” said Marini.

Patients’ rights advocate Paul Brunet said stricter rules during outbreaks are necessary.

“We lost a lot of elders in these facilities because they were abandoned more than they were COVID patients, so they have to be very meticulous,” he said, adding that facilities have been more open with letting family members in to help after learning lessons from early in the pandemic.

When asked about Marini’s situation by Global News, the CISSS said residents of the non-profit home could have four different caregivers visit them, one at a time.

Alexie Deschenes, the director general of the residence, told Global News the same.

Marini was left wondering why workers at the residence were still telling her only two caregivers could enter.

“I’ve tried everything. They say their hands are tied. I’ve tried calling the CISSS, I get no response. Only the media is listening,” said Marini.

After multiple calls to health authorities and the director of the residence, authorities finally explained to Global News that there had been a misinterpretation of the new rules by someone within the residence.

Moving forward, all three siblings will be allowed to visit their mother.

