291 new COVID-19 cases in Kingston, active infections at 1,867

The Kingston region has once again set new highs in both the daily case increase and active case categories, as Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health recorded 291 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing active infections to 1,867.

The health unit is also reporting three new hospitalizations, one new intensive care admission and four hospital discharges.

The current number of COVID-19-related hospitalizations is 14, with seven in the ICU and six of those on ventilators.

The 18-to-29 age group continues to see the biggest increase with 99 new cases, however, the 30s, 40s, and 50s groupings are making ground, accounting for 125 new cases collectively.

And the number of cases per 100,000 over the last seven days has climbed to 468.9

2:22 Unprecedented COVID-19 case numbers could change protocols Unprecedented COVID-19 case numbers could change protocols