SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

291 new COVID-19 cases in Kingston, active infections at 1,867

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted December 30, 2021 4:00 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Ontario to only provide publicly funded PCR testing for ‘vulnerable’ communities' COVID-19: Ontario to only provide publicly funded PCR testing for ‘vulnerable’ communities
Ontario’s chief medical health officer Dr. Kieran Moore said Thursday that starting Friday, Dec. 31, the province would begin offering publicly funded PCR testing for only 'vulnerable' individuals with 'significant medical issues' who are symptomatic or at risk of developing COVID-19, and for those who work and live in high-risk settings such as hospitals, long-term care and retirement homes.

The Kingston region has once again set new highs in both the daily case increase and active case categories, as Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health recorded 291 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing active infections to 1,867.

The health unit is also reporting three new hospitalizations, one new intensive care admission and four hospital discharges.

The current number of COVID-19-related hospitalizations is 14, with seven in the ICU and six of those on ventilators.

Read more: Ontario shatters previous single-day record with almost 14,000 new COVID cases

The 18-to-29 age group continues to see the biggest increase with 99 new cases, however, the 30s, 40s, and 50s groupings are making ground, accounting for 125 new cases collectively.

Trending Stories

And the number of cases per 100,000 over the last seven days has climbed to 468.9

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Unprecedented COVID-19 case numbers could change protocols' Unprecedented COVID-19 case numbers could change protocols
Unprecedented COVID-19 case numbers could change protocols

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagKFLA Public Health tagCovid 19 kingston tagnew cases kingston tagNew covid cases Kingston tagKFLA new cases tagkfla new covid cases tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers