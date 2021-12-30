Manitoba again sets COVID-19 record with 1,123 new cases, 190 in hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba is reporting more than 1,000 new COVID-19 infections for the first time since the pandemic began.

Just over two weeks after Manitoba’s top doctor warned that COVID-19 cases could climb over 1,000 a day in the new year, health officials reported 1,123 new infections Thursday.

The infections set a new record as Manitoba’s highest one-day jump in cases. New records have been set for the three days in a row now.

A provincial site tracking COVID-19 data shows three more people with COVID-19 have died, bringing the province’s death toll to 1,387.

The number of Manitobans hospitalized with COVID-19 climbed to 190 Thursday, nine more patients than were reported just 24 hours earlier.

There are also 29 people in intensive care units as a result of the virus, no change from Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Manitoba’s five-day test positivity rate rose to 27.3 per cent, more than three points higher than Wednesday, and more than two-and-a-half times the rate reported just a week ago.

Since March 2020, Manitoba has now reported 78,606 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases. Of those, 68,801 people have recovered, according to provincial data.

More to come.

