Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Health minister, top doc to give COVID-19 update from Manitoba vaccine supersite

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted December 15, 2021 10:36 am
Manitoba Health Minister Audrey Gordon speaks to media on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. View image in full screen
Manitoba Health Minister Audrey Gordon speaks to media on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. Global News

Manitoba’s health minister, its top doc and the head of the vaccine task force will give the Wednesday COVID-19 update from the province’s largest supersite.

Audrey Gordon, Dr. Brent Roussin and Dr. Joss Reimer will address media at 11:30 a.m. from the RBC Convention Centre.

Global News will livestream the press conference in this story.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the country’s premiers last night to talk about the latest COVID-19 variant of concern, dubbed Omicron.

Story continues below advertisement

“This Omicron variant is scary, and it’s the last thing anyone needs — to have to worry, again, about another wave,” Trudeau said in an interview with media in Toronto on Tuesday.

Trending Stories

“But if we keep getting vaccinated and people get their booster shots and we get kids vaccinated and we continue to follow public health rules, we’re going to make it through this winter and into a much better summer.”

There have been few cases of Omicron in Manitoba so far, but the variant is more virulent than other variants, and is spreading quickly in Ontario and Quebec.

Read more: Omicron COVID variant is ‘scary,’ Trudeau says, but summer will be ‘better’

However, according to Canada’s chief public health officer Teresa Tam, some early studies show it might not be as severe as the Delta variant. But with winter weather kicking into high gear and more people gathering indoors, officials have warned that the months ahead could create ideal conditions for COVID-19 to spread.

Tam said the best thing Canadians can do right now is to follow public health advice and “get your booster shots.”

Getting booster shots in Manitoba has proven tricky in the past few days, with demand surging and appointments unavailable at the RBC Convention Centre supersite until mid-January.

Story continues below advertisement

— with files from Rachel Gilmore

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Coronavirus tagcoronavirus in manitoba tagDr. Brent Roussin tagRBC Convention Centre tagManitoba Vaccines tagAudrey Gordon tagDr. Joss Reimer tagmanitoba supersites tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers