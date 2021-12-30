Manitoba health officials give briefing on COVID-19 planning

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s chief nursing officer will be joined by other health officials to give an update on the province’s COVID-19 planning Thursday.

Lanette Siragusa will be joined by Shared Health CEO Adam Topp and Karen Herd, deputy minister of Manitoba Health and Seniors Care for a 1 p.m. call with reporters.

The media availability comes as Manitoba has for days been reporting record-setting daily COVID-19 numbers and doctors have been warning the province’s health-care system can’t keep up.

The province set a one-day COVID-19 case count record Wednesday when 947 new infections were reported. The previous record, 825 new cases, had been reported 24-hours earlier.

But even before the latest surge in cases, doctors had been warning about staffing issues at hospitals that they say have left Manitoba’s health-care system on the brink of collapse.

Gillam Hospital and Leaf Rapids Health Centre have been closed due to lack of staffing.

The number of Manitobans hospitalized with COVID-19 climbed to 183 Wednesday, 19 more patients than were reported just 24 hours earlier.

There were also 29 people in ICU as a result of the virus, up two from Tuesday.

