Health

Manitoba health officials give COVID-19 update amid record-setting caseloads

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted December 29, 2021 12:32 pm
Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba chief public health officer speaks during the province's latest COVID-19 update at the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg Tuesday, March 24, 2020. View image in full screen
Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba chief public health officer speaks during the province's latest COVID-19 update at the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg Tuesday, March 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Manitoba health officials will give an update on their efforts against COVID-19 a day after the province reported its highest-ever one-day jump in new cases.

Manitoba’s chief public health officer, Dr. Brent Roussin, will be joined by Dr. Joss Reimer, head of Manitoba’s vaccine implementation task force, on a 12:30 p.m. call with reporters.

Read more: Manitoba reports new daily high of 825 COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Global News will stream the event live in this story.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Manitoba introduces new restrictions reducing size of gatherings in public spaces' COVID-19: Manitoba introduces new restrictions reducing size of gatherings in public spaces
COVID-19: Manitoba introduces new restrictions reducing size of gatherings in public spaces

Manitoba set a record for daily cases Tuesday with 825 new infections reported. The previous record of 785 cases was set Christmas Day.

Read more: COVID-19 — Manitoba reports more than 2,000 cases over Christmas long weekend

Manitoba’s five-day test positivity rate was 21.9 per cent Tuesday, when 6,546 active cases were reported across the province.

Trending Stories

There were 164 people in hospital due to COVID-19 and 27 in intensive care units with the virus Tuesday, according to numbers provided by the province.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, visit our coronavirus page.

