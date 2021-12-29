Manitoba health officials give COVID-19 update amid record-setting caseloads

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba health officials will give an update on their efforts against COVID-19 a day after the province reported its highest-ever one-day jump in new cases.

Manitoba’s chief public health officer, Dr. Brent Roussin, will be joined by Dr. Joss Reimer, head of Manitoba’s vaccine implementation task force, on a 12:30 p.m. call with reporters.

Global News will stream the event live in this story.

Manitoba set a record for daily cases Tuesday with 825 new infections reported. The previous record of 785 cases was set Christmas Day.

Manitoba’s five-day test positivity rate was 21.9 per cent Tuesday, when 6,546 active cases were reported across the province.

There were 164 people in hospital due to COVID-19 and 27 in intensive care units with the virus Tuesday, according to numbers provided by the province.

