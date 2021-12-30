SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: 15 corrections officers test positive at federal prison in Quebec

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 30, 2021 12:40 pm
Click to play video: 'Unprecedented COVID-19 case numbers could change protocols' Unprecedented COVID-19 case numbers could change protocols
Another day and more unprecedented numbers in our pandemic. Once again Quebec has set a new COVID-19 record. The province is reporting 13,149 new confirmed cases today, that's the highest daily case count recorded by any province or territory at any time during the pandemic. Ontario also set a record today with more than ten thousand new infections. The province is also seeing a jump in hospitalizations and ICU admissions. At least five other provinces and territories have set new single day highs and those are just the confirmed cases, the true number of infections in this country is expected to be much higher. Many public health agencies are struggling to keep up with testing demands and as Abigail Bimman explains the onslaught of Omicron is forcing many provinces and territories to reconsider their protocols.

A COVID-19 outbreak at a federal prison in Quebec has seen 15 staff members and four inmates test positive for the novel coronavirus.

Correctional Services Canada revealed the infections at the medium-security La Macaza Institution in a statement Thursday morning.

It isn’t immediately clear what impact the staff infections are having on the facility, which is located about 200 kilometres northwest of Montreal in the Laurentian Mountains.

Read more: Asking health workers with COVID-19 to stay on the job shows how dire things are in Quebec: expert

That includes whether reinforcements will be needed to ensure enough staff at the prison, which houses about 240 inmates.

However, Correctional Services is expected to provide an update on inmate infections across the rest of Canada later today.

Read more: Quebec outlines conditions for health workers with COVID-19 to return to work

The federal agency last week reported 17 active cases among inmates, though it has since announced outbreaks among inmates at a Nova Scotia women’s prison and a penitentiary in Ontario.

Correctional Services says it has started administering boosters to the 82 per cent of federal inmates who are fully vaccinated, while 86.1 per cent have received at least one dose.

Click to play video: 'Activists, community members demand depopulation of Ontario jails following COVID-19 outbreaks' Activists, community members demand depopulation of Ontario jails following COVID-19 outbreaks
