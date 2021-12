Send this page to someone via email

Kingston police say they’re investigating an incident in which gunshots were fired into a home on Alfred Street at Seventh Avenue at about 2 p.m. Wednesday.

They say they believe it was a targeted attack, but that there were no injuries in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kingston police.

1:43 Kingston man faces 2 charges after long standoff with police Kingston man faces 2 charges after long standoff with police – Jul 21, 2021

Advertisement