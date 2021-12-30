Woman in wheelchair left critically injured in Main Street crash, impaired driving charges laid

A man is facing impaired driving charges after a woman in a wheelchair was hit by a vehicle on Main Street in Winnipeg Wednesday night.
The woman in her 50s was rushed to hospital in critical condition after she was hit at Main Street and Inkster Boulevard shortly before 9 p.m.
Read more: ‘Severe’ collision Wednesday night sends one person to hospital, shuts down part of Main Street
Police said the woman remained in hospital Thursday, but has stabilized.
All northbound lanes on Main Street near the intersection were closed for several hours after the crash.
Police say the driver remained at the scene, where he was arrested for impaired driving.
A 46-year-old man from St. Andrews, Man., is facing charges of operation of a conveyance while impaired by any degree and failing or refusing to comply with a demand.
The accused has since been released on an appearance notice, which police note is mandated by the criminal code.
Comments