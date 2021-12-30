Woman in wheelchair left critically injured in Main Street crash, impaired driving charges laid

Send this page to someone via email

A man is facing impaired driving charges after a woman in a wheelchair was hit by a vehicle on Main Street in Winnipeg Wednesday night.

The woman in her 50s was rushed to hospital in critical condition after she was hit at Main Street and Inkster Boulevard shortly before 9 p.m.

Police said the woman remained in hospital Thursday, but has stabilized.

All northbound lanes on Main Street near the intersection were closed for several hours after the crash.

2:03 Truck driver who killed Ethan Boyer in crash sentenced in Manitoba courtroom Truck driver who killed Ethan Boyer in crash sentenced in Manitoba courtroom – Dec 15, 2021

Police say the driver remained at the scene, where he was arrested for impaired driving.

Story continues below advertisement

A 46-year-old man from St. Andrews, Man., is facing charges of operation of a conveyance while impaired by any degree and failing or refusing to comply with a demand.

The accused has since been released on an appearance notice, which police note is mandated by the criminal code.

A 46-year-old male faces impaired-related charges after a pedestrian (female in her 50's) was struck in the area of Main Street & Inkster Boulevard yesterday evening. The pedestrian was transported to a hospital in critical condition. Media release: https://t.co/iYb8oVQ6EB — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) December 30, 2021