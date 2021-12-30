Menu

Crime

Woman in wheelchair left critically injured in Main Street crash, impaired driving charges laid

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted December 30, 2021 12:32 pm
A woman in her 50s was taken to hospital in critical condition following a crash at the corner of Main Street and Inkster Boulevard Wednesday. View image in full screen
A woman in her 50s was taken to hospital in critical condition following a crash at the corner of Main Street and Inkster Boulevard Wednesday. Michael Draven/Global News

A man is facing impaired driving charges after a woman in a wheelchair was hit by a vehicle on Main Street in Winnipeg Wednesday night.

The woman in her 50s was rushed to hospital in critical condition after she was hit at Main Street and Inkster Boulevard shortly before 9 p.m.

Read more: ‘Severe’ collision Wednesday night sends one person to hospital, shuts down part of Main Street

Police said the woman remained in hospital Thursday, but has stabilized.

All northbound lanes on Main Street near the intersection were closed for several hours after the crash.

Click to play video: 'Truck driver who killed Ethan Boyer in crash sentenced in Manitoba courtroom' Truck driver who killed Ethan Boyer in crash sentenced in Manitoba courtroom
Truck driver who killed Ethan Boyer in crash sentenced in Manitoba courtroom – Dec 15, 2021

Police say the driver remained at the scene, where he was arrested for impaired driving.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Police, civilian vehicles collide in Winnipeg crash

A 46-year-old man from St. Andrews, Man., is facing charges of operation of a conveyance while impaired by any degree and failing or refusing to comply with a demand.

The accused has since been released on an appearance notice, which police note is mandated by the criminal code.

 

 

